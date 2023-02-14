NCLT adjourns ZEE lenders’ matter against proposed merger to 9 March
- Counsels for ZEE maintained that the applications filed to oppose the merger were tactics being used to delay the merger completion process
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday adjourned the matter related to applications filed by certain lenders and creditors, against the proposed merger of media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier Sony Pictures Networks India), to 9 March.
