NCLT admits Go Air insolvency plea; moratorium kicks in4 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 02:03 PM IST
The NCLT has appointed Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional and directed him to take charge of the corporate insolvency resolution process of Go Airline
The principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Wednesday admitted low-cost airline Go First's plea for insolvency. The move triggers an immediate moratorium on the airline's assets.
