NCLT admits IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment
IndusInd Bank claims a default of ₹83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm.
The National Company Law Tribunal on Wednesday greenlit insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The order came in response to a petition filed by IndusInd Bank after Zee failed to fulfill its obligations under a Debt Service Reserve Account Agreement.
