NCLT admits Pune-based Cian Healthcare under insolvency over dues worth ₹1.14 cr
Cian Healthcare argued that the Albendazole tablets made using raw material supplied by Shreeji Pharmachem were found to be of poor quality, causing financial and reputational loss to the Pune-based drugmaker.
Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Cian Healthcare under insolvency following an application filed by one of its operational creditors over unpaid dues worth ₹1.14 crore.