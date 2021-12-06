Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  NCLT admits RBI plea for insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital

NCLT admits RBI plea for insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital

File Photo of a Reliance Capital sign board
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST PTI

  • Last week, RBI filed an application for the initiation of insolvency against Reliance Capital

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the Reserve Bank's plea to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against Reliance Capital.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the Reserve Bank's plea to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against Reliance Capital.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) filed an application for the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company. The apex bank had superseded Reliance Capital's board, citing defaults and governance issues.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) filed an application for the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company. The apex bank had superseded Reliance Capital's board, citing defaults and governance issues.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Earlier on Monday, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT comprising Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh and Kapal Kumar Vohra reserved the order. Later, the bench admitted the RBI's application.

In a statement, the company's promoters said it supports the RBI application of referring the company to the NCLT under section 227 for the fast track resolution.

Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) enables the government to notify, in consultation with the financial sector regulators, Financial Service Providers or categories of FSPs for the purpose of insolvency and liquidation proceedings.

The company looks forward to expeditious resolution of its debt and continuation as a well capitalised going concern through the IBC process, in the overall interests of all its stakeholders, including lenders, customers, employees and shareholders, the company said in the statement.

Reliance Capital owes its creditors over 19,805 crore, majority of the amount through bonds under the trustee Vistra ITCL India.

The company is the third NBFC to go for resolution under the IBC after Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Kolkata-based Srei Group.

MINT PREMIUM See All

MSP no silver bullet to improve farmer incomes

5 Stocks to Watch Out for Amid the Omicron Outbreak

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; IT & ...

Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and  small-ca ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!