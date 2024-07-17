NCLT admits Zee group company Primat Infrapower and Multiventure into insolvency

  • Axis Finance, one of the financial creditors to Primat Infrapower and Multiventures, had moved NCLT against the company for defaulting on dues worth 100 crore.

Priyanka Gawande
First Published17 Jul 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Axis Finance sanctioned a term loan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore to Primat in June 2018. The tenure of the loan was three years from the date of initial disbursement.
Axis Finance sanctioned a term loan of ₹100 crore to Primat in June 2018. The tenure of the loan was three years from the date of initial disbursement.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Axis Finance’s plea to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process against Primat Infrapower and Multiventures Pvt. Ltd, a ZEE group company.

Axis Finance, one of the financial creditors to Primat Infrapower and Multiventures, had filed a Section 7 application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company for defaulting on dues worth 100 crore.

Axis Finance sanctioned a term loan of 100 crore to Primat in June 2018. The tenure of the loan was three years from the date of initial disbursement.

“We hold that the debt and default have been satisfactorily established from the records. We are also satisfied that a default of well over 1 crore has been committed by the corporate debtor (Primat), thereby satisfying the minimum threshold prescribed u/s 4 of the code," said a bench led by Justice Kuldeep Kumar Kareer.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: NCLT admits insolvency plea against Byju’s. Here’s what it means

Devarajan Raman has been appointed as the interim resolution professional to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the company.

Counsels Nausher Kohli and Niyati Merchant on behalf of MDP & Partners represented Axis Finance, while advocate Harsh Behanya along with Prachi Sanghvi appeared for Primat.

In December 2023, the Bombay high court allowed Axis Finance to recover dues worth over 60 crore from another Zee group company—Cyquator Media.

Axis Finance, a non-banking subsidiary of Axis Bank, said in its petition that Cyquator had been defaulting on the interest payments since September 2019.

In April, the Bombay high court also dismissed a review petition filed by the promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd challenging the December 2023 order.

Also Read: Zee-Sony: What next after the merger collapse?

 

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 01:34 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsNCLT admits Zee group company Primat Infrapower and Multiventure into insolvency

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue