NCLT admits Zee group company Primat Infrapower and Multiventure into insolvency

MUMBAI:The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Axis Finance’s plea to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process against Primat Infrapower and Multiventures Pvt. Ltd, a ZEE group company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Finance, one of the financial creditors to Primat Infrapower and Multiventures, had filed a Section 7 application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company for defaulting on dues worth ₹100 crore.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Axis Finance sanctioned a term loan of ₹100 crore to Primat in June 2018. The tenure of the loan was three years from the date of initial disbursement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We hold that the debt and default have been satisfactorily established from the records. We are also satisfied that a default of well over ₹1 crore has been committed by the corporate debtor (Primat), thereby satisfying the minimum threshold prescribed u/s 4 of the code," said a bench led by Justice Kuldeep Kumar Kareer.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: NCLT admits insolvency plea against Byju’s. Here’s what it means Devarajan Raman has been appointed as the interim resolution professional to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the company.

Counsels Nausher Kohli and Niyati Merchant on behalf of MDP & Partners represented Axis Finance, while advocate Harsh Behanya along with Prachi Sanghvi appeared for Primat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In December 2023, the Bombay high court allowed Axis Finance to recover dues worth over ₹60 crore from another Zee group company—Cyquator Media.

Axis Finance, a non-banking subsidiary of Axis Bank, said in its petition that Cyquator had been defaulting on the interest payments since September 2019.

In April, the Bombay high court also dismissed a review petition filed by the promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd challenging the December 2023 order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

