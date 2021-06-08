The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday approved the resolution plan submitted by Anil Agarwal owned firm Twin Star Technologies for the acquisition of Videocon Industries Ltd.

Twin Star Technologies has offered to pay ₹2,962 crore against Videocon’s overall financial liabilities of around ₹62,000 crore. Of the overall debt, half is accounted as debt and half of it is the guarantee towards Videocon Oil Ventures Ltd (VOVL)

Twinstar will pay nearly ₹3,000 crore and another ₹500 crore cash lying with the company will also be given to the banks. Lenders will also get ₹599 crore worth of equity in the company after Twinstar's takeover.

The resolution plan includes all the 13 group companies of Videocon. The resolution process in Videocon Oil, Trend Electronics and KAIL are going on and banks will recover dues from these three companies separately.

The lenders’ consortium led by SBI includes 17 banks such as Bank of India, Export-Import (Exim) Bank of India, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, and Union Bank of India.

Videocon, a consumer durables company manufacturing air-conditioners to washing machines, was among the first 12 companies pushed into bankruptcy after directions from the Reserve Bank of India in 2017. In December 2017, State Bank of India had filed an insolvency petition against Videocon Industries. Separate bankruptcy proceedings were also initiated against 15 Videocon Group companies. The tribunal had excluded two Videocon Group entities — KAIL Ltd. and Trend Electronics Ltd. — from the scope of consolidation. Abhijit Guhathakurta was appointed as the resolution professional for the group insolvency process.

“This is the first successfully concluded Group Insolvency case in the country and is a very significant milestone achievement for the country and for implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code," said Deloitte, which was the advisory firm to the RP.

