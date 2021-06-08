NCLT allows billionaire Anil Agarwal to take over Videocon

Videocon, a consumer durables company manufacturing air-conditioners to washing machines, was among the first 12 companies pushed into bankruptcy after directions from the Reserve Bank of India in 2017. In December 2017, State Bank of India had filed an insolvency petition against Videocon Industries. Separate bankruptcy proceedings were also initiated against 15 Videocon Group companies. The tribunal had excluded two Videocon Group entities — KAIL Ltd. and Trend Electronics Ltd. — from the scope of consolidation. Abhijit Guhathakurta was appointed as the resolution professional for the group insolvency process.