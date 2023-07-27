NCLT allows Go First to use leased aircraft4 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:45 AM IST
In an order issued on Wednesday, NCLT said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has not deregistered the aircraft, which means that they are available to the airline to resume operations
NEW DELHI, MUMBAI : The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted relief to bankrupt Go First, allowing the grounded airline to utilize leased aircraft as it prepares to resume operations.
