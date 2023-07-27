NCLT allows Go First to use leased aircraft

Legal experts said the lessors have the option of moving NCLAT. “Against an order of the NCLT (the Adjudicating Authority under IBC), an appeal lies before the NCLAT. Therefore, for these lessors, one recourse available to them is to approach NCLAT. However, considering that this order has been passed to allow Go First to carry out commercial flying of aircraft with a view to keep Go First as a going concern, it is unlikely that NCLAT will interfere with this order," said lawyer Shashank Agarwal