NCLT allows merger of HDFC's two subsidiaries with HDFC Capital Advisors ahead of HDFC Bank deal2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:51 PM IST
- As part of merger deal with HDFC Bank, HDFC had e-filed an application with NCLT in August last year for the merger of HPVL and HVCL with HACL.
- In April last year, HDFC and HDFC Bank's board approved a composite scheme of amalgamation where subsidiaries of HDFC will become subsidiaries of HDFC Bank.
NBFC giant HDFC on Friday said that NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of merger of two wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Property Ventures (HPVL) and HDFC Venture Capital (HVCL) with HDFC Capital Advisors (HCAL) ahead of the $40 billion merger deal with HDFC Bank. On BSE, HDFC's share price ended up by 2% to ₹2,645.85 per share.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×