NCLT allows RCap administrator's plea on implementation of resolution plan
On 27 February, the NCLT gave its nod to Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings to take over the debt-laden Reliance Capital under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the IBC.
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday allowed a plea by Reliance Capital's administrator, seeking directions to the Hinduja Group's IndusInd International Holdings Ltd to complete payment for the takeover in accordance with the resolution plan by 28 May.