NCLT allows Torrent Investment’s plea challenging second auction for RCap
- Torrent Investments, which emerged as the top bidder in the auction process with an offer of ₹8,640 crore for Reliance Capital (RCap), had approached NCLT to restrain lenders from considering Hinduja’s upgraded offer of ₹9,000 crore
Mumbai - The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed Torrent Investment’s plea challenging the lender’s proposal to hold a second auction for sale of bankrupt Reliance Capital.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×