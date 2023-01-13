Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  NCLT allows transfer of Jet Airways ownership to Jalan Kalrock consortium

NCLT allows transfer of Jet Airways ownership to Jalan Kalrock consortium

1 min read . 12:37 PM ISTAnu Sharma
Jet Airways' Jet’s relaunch has been a much-anticipated event ever since it received the air operator certificate from the DGCA last May. (File Photo: Reuters)

  • The effective date of the resolution plan has been taken as 16 November. As a result, the consortium will get six months from the said date to make payments to lenders.

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal has allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal has allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

The order was pronounced by the Mumbai bench of the tribunal on Friday. The effective date of the resolution plan has been taken as 16 November. As a result, the consortium will get six months from the said date to make payments to lenders.

The order was pronounced by the Mumbai bench of the tribunal on Friday. The effective date of the resolution plan has been taken as 16 November. As a result, the consortium will get six months from the said date to make payments to lenders.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The counsel for lenders had sought a two-week stay on the order, but was declined.

So far, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has deposited bank guarantees worth 150 crore with the lenders. As per the resolution plan, the consortium has to make cash payments of 185 crore to financial creditors within 180 days from the effective date.

The consortium had also proposed a total cash infusion of 1,375 crore, including 475 crore for payment to stakeholders from this. The remaining 900 crore was to be infused for capital expenditure and working capital requirements. At 380 crore, the lenders took a steep haircut on their admitted claims of over 7,807.7 crore under the approved resolution plan.

On 22 June 2021, the tribunal in its order had approved the resolution plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium subject to necessary approvals. The consortium comprises UAE-based non-resident Indian Murari Lal Jalan, who will hold shares in Jet Airways in his personal capacity, and Florian Fritsch who will hold shares through his investment holding company Kalrock Capital Partners Ltd, Cayman.

Jet’s relaunch has been a much-anticipated event ever since it received the air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last May.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP