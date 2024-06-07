Air India-Vistara merger: NCLT approves move, paves way for world's largest airline groups from Tata
The NCLT's Chandigarh bench has approved the merger of Air India and Vistara, paving the way for the creation of a major airline group. Besides this, with approvals already obtained from shareholders, creditors, CCI, and the DGCA, the merger is expected to be finalised by end of the year.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given the green light for the merger of Air India and Vistara, forming one of the largest airline groups globally, according to a PTI report.