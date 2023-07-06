NCLT approves demerger of financial services unit of Reliance Industries; check details2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Reliance had previously announced plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) and rename and list it as Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL).
Reliance Industries Ltd announced on July 6 that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given its nod to the demerger of the company's financial services undertaking and its listing.
