NCLT approves demerger of Piramal Enterprises
The order paves the way towards creation of two separate listed entities viz. Piramal Enterprises Limited (NBFC) and Piramal Pharma Limited.
The National Company Law Tribunal today approved the demerger of Piramal Enterprises’ (PEL) Pharma business and the simplification of the company’s corporate structure. The order paves the way towards creation of two separate listed entities viz. Piramal Enterprises Limited (NBFC) and Piramal Pharma Limited.