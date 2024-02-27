NCLT approves Hinduja's acquisition of bankrupt Reliance Capital
Hinduja was embroiled in a legal battle with Ahmedabad-based Torrent Investments regarding the submission of bids under the corporate insolvency resolution process
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the proposal of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), a Hinduja Group entity, to acquire bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd, marking a significant milestone in the prolonged acquisition process.
