NCLT approves JSW Steel's acquisition of bankrupt Asian Colour Coated Ispat

Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given green signal to JSW Steel to acquire bankrupt steel company Asian Colour Coated Ispat, more than a year after the latter's lenders approved the resolution plan. JSW Steel has offered over ₹1550 crore for the 1 million tonne steel plant.

Asian Colour Coated Ispat has outstanding debt of over ₹5,000 crore. On 30 June, 2019, the committee of creditors accepted JSW's bid through a majority vote. It was accepted by 80% of COC of Asian Colour Coated Ispat. The bid includes a ₹1,525 crore upfront payment to lenders and another ₹25 crore payment to operational creditors.

In May 2019, Mint reported that JSW Steel had improved its bid to ₹1,500 crore from the previous bid of ₹1,000-1,200 crore range, which bankers were unwilling to approve.

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and JM Financial are some of the lenders to Asian Colour Coated Ispat.

Asian Colour Coated Ispat was part of the Reserve Bank of India’s second list of 28 defaulters that banks were to refer to insolvency court. The company runs a cold rolling mill complex with an installed capacity of 3,00,000 tonnes per annum for manufacturing cold rolled, galvanised and colour-coated products for the automobile, white good and general engineering sectors.

This will be the second acquisition of a stressed asset by Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel. In September 2018, the company had acquired around 88% stake in Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd under the insolvency and bankruptcy code for ₹2,875 crore, in a consortium with Aion Investments.

Monnet Ispat & Energy owed over ₹11,000 crore to a clutch of lenders. JSW is also pursuing the completion of another bid for Bhushan Power and Steel, which is currently stuck in litigation in the Supreme Court.





