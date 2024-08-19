NCLT approves merger of TCNS Clothing into Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

  • ABFRL had in May 2023 announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TCNS Clothing Co in a deal worth 1,650 crore. Subsequently in September 2023, ABFRL completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing, thereby becoming its promoter.

Ankit Gohel
Published19 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST
NCLT approves merger of TCNS Clothing into Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
NCLT approves merger of TCNS Clothing into Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of the company with TCNS Clothing.

The Scheme of Amalgamation (by way of Merger by Absorption) among TCNS Clothing Co. and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and their respective shareholders and creditors was listed for pronouncement of order on August 2, 2024 by the NCLT Mumbai Bench wherein NCLT sanctioned the scheme filed by the company.

“The Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench had pronounced the Order on August 2, 2024, approving the aforesaid Scheme,” Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said in a regulatory filing on August 16.

ABFRL said it has received the certified true copy of the abovementioned Order on August 16.

Also Read | Aditya Birla Group Chairman Birla’s children inducted to board of Hindalco

ABFRL is an Aditya Birla Group company engaged in the retailing of apparel, footwear and accessories segment. TCNS Clothing Co Ltd is a listed company and the owner of the popular women’s wear brands W and Aurelia.

In May 2023, ABFRL announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TCNS Clothing Co in a deal worth 1,650 crore. Subsequently in September 2023, ABFRL completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing, thereby becoming its promoter.

In June 2023, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its approval to the acquisition of TCNS Clothing Co by ABFRL.

Following the CCI approval, in March 2024, the scheme of merger also received a no objection letter from both stock exchanges - BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Also Read | ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in ethnic wear owner TCNS

ABFRL Q1 Results

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posted a consolidated net loss of 161 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company’s net loss widened from 141 crore in the year-ago period. However, the loss narrowed when compared to 229 crore loss reported in March quarter.

The company’s revenue rose 7% to 3,428 crore in Q1FY25 from 3,196 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Net profit at a consolidated level was impacted due to continued investments in digital-first fashion brands TMRW and losses in premium ethnic wear brands TCNS, the company said.

At 1:00 PM, ABFRL share price was trading 0.16% higher at 319.70 apiece, while TCNS Clothing shares were trading 0.89% higher at 569.75 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsNCLT approves merger of TCNS Clothing into Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.20
    01:52 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    3.65 (2.44%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,263.15
    01:52 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -14.5 (-0.34%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    334.60
    01:52 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5 (1.52%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    342.35
    01:52 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    9.8 (2.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Angel Broking

    2,368.30
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    209.35 (9.7%)

    IIFL Finance

    442.00
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    36.55 (9.01%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.20
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.75 (8.59%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    449.15
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    33.75 (8.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue