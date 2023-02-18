NCLT approves Reliance Industries, ACRE joint bid to acquire Sintex Industries
NCLT has approved the joint bid by Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) to acquire Sintex Industries
Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) have secured approval for their joint bid to acquire debt-ridden textiles maker Sintex Industries from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT gave an oral order on Friday approving the resolution plan submitted by RIL and ACRE.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×