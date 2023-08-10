NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger

NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:43 PM IST
NCLT approves merger between Sony and Zee Entertainment, granting key regulatory approval after multiple delays
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. with Sony Pictures (Culver Max), paving the way for creation of India’s second-largest biggest media and entertainment entity.
The approval comes nearly two years after the merger was announced in December 2021.
Under the terms of the merger arrangement, Sony will hold a 50.86% stake in the merged entity. The promoters of Zee will hold 3.99% and other Zee shareholders will hold a 45.15 % stake in the combined company.
A bench led by Justice Subba Rao while passing the order said, “..All objections against the merger have been rejected."
The Securities Exchange Board of India, Competition Commission of India and the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd had already given their clearances.
The approval took time as various financial and operational creditors had moved the NCLT opposing the merger while also filing please to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process against ZEEL.
Creditors including IDBI Bank, IndusInd, Axis Finance, JC Flower ARC, among others, had opposed the merger on the grounds that there were loans taken by ZEE that were due and payable to the creditors.
However, ZEE at various stages entered settlement with some of its creditors. While IndusInd and JC Flower have settled the dispute IDBI and Axis Finance’s insolvency petition are pending before the tribunal.
To add to ZEE’s woes the NCLT in May had asked the exchanges to reassess its approval for the merger. However, a higher tribunal overturned NCLT’s order to the bourses.
The NCLT order followed a 12 June Sebi direction which barred the father-son duo from boardrooms of listed companies over allegations of fund diversion.
