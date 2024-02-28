NCLT asks Byju’s to consider extending rights issue

The Bengaluru National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday asked edtech company Byju’s to “consider the extension" of the closure date of its $200-million rights issue beyond 28 February, even while it did not stop the closure of the issue. The court also asked the company to keep the funds untouched. The next hearing has been scheduled for 4 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A person familiar with the company's thinking, however, said on condition of anonymity that the 28 February deadline will not be extended as the court only said “consider" and had not made it mandatory.

Byju’s investors Prosus NV, Peak XV Partners, General Atlantic, and Sofina SA had collectively filed a petition with the NCLT last week against the rights issue, seeking reprieve, citing oppression and mismanagement of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The four investors collectively hold around 25% stake in the company and had sought interim relief on the grounds of alleged financial mismanagement and siphoning of funds by the management, according to court arguments on 27 February.

The court noted that Byju’s had already given an undertaking to not allot new shares without increasing the authorized share capital of the company, as per the provisions of the law. The edtech firm now needs to call an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) within 30 days and secure 51% of the votes to expand its authorised share capital.

The funds collected through the rights issue will be kept in a separate escrow account and will not be used for any purposes and it “should not be withdrawn till the disposal of the matter", the court said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Byju’s desperately needs the money from the rights issue, which it said has been fully subscribed, to tide over its liquidity crisis, oversee current liabilities, and repay some of its vendors and debtors.

Mint reported on Tuesday that top investors in Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, which have moved the court to stay the rights issue, are likely to skip participating in the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCLT also expanded the scope of the investigation by asking for written submissions within two weeks from multiple regulatory authorities such as markets regulator Sebi, banking regulator Reserve Bank of India, ministry of corporate affairs and registrar of companies.

Separately on Wednesday, the court also issued a notice to Byju’s on its lenders' petition to invoke insolvency to repay around $1.2 billion worth of loans that the company had raised first in November 2021. Its lenders have accelerated the repayment of the $1.2 billion loan, which Byju's is contesting.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!