NCLT asks Cox and Kings liquidator to seek refund from tax department

In October 2019, NCLT had approved Rattan India Finance's plea to file an insolvency petition against Cox & Kings for defaulting on a loan of 30 crore.
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2022, 03:15 PM IST Priyanka Gawande

MUMBAI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday directed the liquidator of Cox and Kings Ltd to issue a notice to the Income Tax department, seeking tax refund worth 11 crore.

Pulkitesh Dutt Tiwari, counsel representing the liquidator for Cox and Kings, informed the tribunal that he had filed an application before the NCLT seeking a refund from the tax department on behalf of the company.

The matter will be taken up by justice Chandra Bhan Singh on Tuesday.

Currently, the debt laden firm owes around 7,422 crore to its financial and operational creditors.

The committee of creditors had voted in favour of liquidation in March 2021 after the company failed to find any buyer. 

Tiwari also informed the tribunal that the company had paid a security deposit of 2.32 crore to its landlord for office space in Gurugram, which was denied by the landlord, adding that the resolution professional was not allowed to enter office premises to collect the company’s assets.

The bench has directed the landlord to allow the company take their movable assets and repay the security deposit.

