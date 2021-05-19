In the second half of 2020, Wadhawan had made his settlement offer to the CoC, which was rejected by the lenders
In the plan, Wadhawan had proposed to repay lenders by selling assets
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed the administrator of DHFL to present the settlement offer of the non-banking financial company's ousted promoter Kapil Wadhawan before the creditors for their consideration.
The tribunal, in an oral order, has asked the RBI-appointed administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to present the settlement plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC).