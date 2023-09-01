NCLT asks Go First RP to submit status report on aircraft in two days

NCLT asks Go First RP to submit status report on aircraft in two days3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, filed for insolvency attributing financial troubles to Pratt and Whitney's faulty engines. NCLT admitted the case on May 10, suspending the board, and imposing a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations
New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked the resolution professional (RP) of Go First airline to submit a status report on the maintenance of aircraft within two days in response to a plea of neglect of assets filed by aircraft lessors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message