NCLT asks ZEE to conduct shareholder meet on proposed merger

NCLT asks ZEE to conduct shareholder meet on proposed merger1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
- NCLT’s Mumbai bench has directed in its order, that a meeting of the equity shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises be convened and held on Friday, 14th Oct
The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) to conduct a shareholder meeting next month for its proposed merger with broadcaster Sony.
The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) to conduct a shareholder meeting next month for its proposed merger with broadcaster Sony.
In a statement on Wednesday, ZEE said: "The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench has directed in its order, that a meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. be convened and held on Friday, 14th October, 2022 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed merger of the Company with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited)."
In a statement on Wednesday, ZEE said: "The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench has directed in its order, that a meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. be convened and held on Friday, 14th October, 2022 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed merger of the Company with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited)."
To be sure, in July, the broadcasting and entertainment conglomerate ZEE received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
However, last week, Reuters reported that the Competition Commission of India had raised concerns around the “bargaining power" that the merged entity could enjoy and said the matter merited further investigation.
ZEE has since maintained that the companies is responding to all the queries raised by CCI.
Last December, the two companies had announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The agreements had followed the conclusion of a negotiation period during which ZEEL and SPNI conducted mutual due diligence, the two companies had said in a statement. After closing, the new combined company will be publicly listed in India.
Last week, ZEE also entered into a strategic licensing arrangement with Disney Star for the television media rights of the Men’s events to be held under the International Cricket Council for a period of four years – from 2023 to 2027. These include the prestigious World Cup and the Champion’s Trophy.