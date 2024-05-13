NCLT defers ICICI Securities delisting case to July
During the hearing on Monday, ICICI Securities questioned the maintainability of the class-action lawsuit, while the petitioners reiterated that the shareholder vote was compromised by interference from ICICI Bank employees.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has deferred the ICICI Securities case in which non-institutional minority shareholders challenged its delisting and merger with ICICI Bank. The NCLT is now expected to take the case up in July.