NCLT denies relief to Torrent in RCap case

“Torrent’s point is limited in that once CoC approved a resolution plan, no third party can be permitted to give a fresh resolution plan. If Hinduja’s plan is considered by CoC (even if it’s a better plan), it would create prejudice against Torrent. Just like Hinduja, it is likely that other bidders may also submit competing bids and call upon CoC and NCLT. At this rate, there will never be a finality and this saga can continue for a long time and this can erode the value of the assets of the corporate debtor," Shah said.