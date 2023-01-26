NCLT directs continuation of interim orders in RCap matter

NCLT directs continuation of interim orders in RCap matter1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:28 PM IST
- In an interim order passed on 3 January, the NCLT, granted relief to Torrent Investments, by directing the administrator of bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd not to present the revised offer Hinduja group made past the auction deadline to the lenders until the next hearing date.
The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday directed continuation of interim order in a matter pertaining to the second auction process of insolvent Reliance Capital, which is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process.
