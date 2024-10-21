NCLT dismisses Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures’ plea to block use of ‘Reliance’ brand by Hinduja Group

  • NCLT’s 27 February order allowed IndusInd International Holdings—the Hinduja Group's bidding entity—to use the brand for three years as part of the approved resolution plan.

Priyanka Gawande
Updated21 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Despite NCLT’s approval of the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,681 crore resolution plan in February, the takeover has yet to be implemented. IIHL and RCap’s lenders remain at odds over execution. (File Photo: Mint)
Despite NCLT’s approval of the ₹9,681 crore resolution plan in February, the takeover has yet to be implemented. IIHL and RCap’s lenders remain at odds over execution. (File Photo: Mint)

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed an application filed by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures Pvt Ltd (ADAVL) seeking to stop the Hinduja Group from using the ‘Reliance’ brand as part of its takeover of the insolvent Reliance Capital (RCap). 

A detailed order is awaited.

The dispute stems from a 2014 brand licensing agreement that granted Reliance Capital a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use the ‘Reliance’ name for 10 years. Although ADAVL terminated the agreement in June 2021, NCLT’s 27 February order allowed IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL)—the Hinduja Group's bidding entity—to use the brand for three years as part of the approved resolution plan. 

Read this | Barclays to anchor Hinduja’s 4,300 crore bond for Reliance Capital acquisition

ADAVL is now seeking a recall of that portion of the order, arguing that the approval did not entitle IIHL to continue using the brand.

ADAVL maintains that the ‘Reliance’ brand is not an asset under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and that it was not consulted on the decision to extend IIHL’s brand usage during the resolution process. However, in August, IIHL clarified that it intends to rebrand Reliance Capital under the ‘IndusInd’ name after completing the takeover, addressing some of ADAVL’s concerns.

Rohan Kadam, counsel for the administrator, stated that both parties had agreed on the licensing terms to facilitate the resolution process, with the agreement permitting renewal by mutual consent. He emphasized that no legal harm was caused to ADAVL.

Despite NCLT’s approval of the 9,681 crore resolution plan in February, the takeover has yet to be implemented. IIHL and RCap’s lenders remain at odds over execution. 

More here | Reliance Capital lenders red-flag Hinduja’s 7,300 crore debt proposal

At the most recent hearing, IIHL informed the tribunal that it had deposited 2,750 crore in an escrow account for creditors, and NCLT has instructed regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India, to expedite the necessary approvals.

Also read | Mint Explainer: Why has RCap's insolvency resolution been delayed?

The approved resolution plan grants IIHL temporary rights to use Reliance Capital’s brand and logo for three years, in accordance with existing agreements, to facilitate the company’s turnaround. However, the delay in implementation leaves unresolved tensions between the parties.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNCLT dismisses Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures’ plea to block use of ‘Reliance’ brand by Hinduja Group

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.45
    10:10 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -1.95 (-1.47%)

    Wipro share price

    559.55
    10:10 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    10.85 (1.98%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.80
    10:10 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.5 (0.32%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.85
    10:10 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    53.7 (3.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    166.00
    09:36 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    7.3 (4.6%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,731.75
    09:34 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    43.75 (2.59%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,864.00
    09:34 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    6.8 (0.37%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.80
    09:36 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.8 (0.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,017.90
    09:34 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -76.75 (-7.01%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    146.75
    09:36 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -6.7 (-4.37%)

    Kotak Mahindra Bank share price

    1,795.70
    09:36 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -74.1 (-3.96%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    159.45
    09:34 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -6.15 (-3.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,663.45
    09:37 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    260.6 (4.82%)

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,143.40
    09:38 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    328.8 (4.82%)

    JM Financial share price

    166.00
    09:36 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    7.3 (4.6%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,135.40
    09:36 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.45 (4.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.