Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  NCLT dismisses Simpl co-founder’s plea

NCLT dismisses Simpl co-founder’s plea

Priyanka Gawande

Chidanand's petition raises contractual disputes, not oppression or mismanagement

Simpl co-founder Nityanand Sharma.

Mumbai: In a dispute between the two founders of fintech startup Simpl, the National Company Law Tribunal has ruled in favour of Chaitra Chidanand, dismissing an application by Nityanand Sharma, seeking to refer the disputes before the NCLT to arbitration.

A bench led by Justices Kishore Vemulapalli and Prabhat Kumar said the NCLT cannot refer their disputes to arbitration as requested by Sharma.

In this matter, Chidanand, who left in 2020 to co-found SALT, filed a petition under sections 241-242 of the Companies Act against Sharma, alleging oppression and mismanagement in the affairs of Get Simple Technologies, the parent of Simpl.

Sharma’s advocates sought dismissal of the company petition filed by Chidanand claiming it is dressed up, mala fide, oppressive, and vexatious, to evade the arbitration clause.

Opposing Sharma’s plea, Chidanand’s counsel Nausher Kohli argued that the essence of Chidanand’s dispute were allegations of oppression and mismanagement, that can only be adjudicated upon by NCLT and not an arbitral tribunal.

Besides, he said, all the parties to the NCLT petition are not parties to the arbitration agreement and, therefore, no reference can be made to arbitration.

The tribunal said the crux of Chidanand’s grievance was non-adherence to the understanding that the shareholding of Get Simpl Technologies Pvt. Ltd will be mirrored in a company that will be incorporated in Delaware, US.

After considering the arguments of both sides, the tribunal observed that Chidanand’s petition appears to raise contractual disputes as opposed to disputes of oppression or mismanagement.

However, it also said an arbitrator cannot direct the parties who are not signatories to the arbitration agreement to have shares allotted to Chidanand.

Accordingly, the NCLT dismissed Sharma’s application for referring disputes to arbitration.

Sharma was represented by Amol Jhunjhunwala of Khaitan & Co. Chidanand was represented by Sushmita Gandhi and Sanaya Patel of IndusLaw.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 11:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.