NCLT disposes of bankruptcy case against Reliance Infra's Mumbai Metro One
The resolution could pave the way for the Maharashtra government to buy out Reliance Infrastructure’s stake in the capital city’s busiest metro rail line
Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has disposed of corporate insolvency proceedings against Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Infrastructure, following a one-time debt settlement agreement between the lenders and the company, as per regulatory filings.