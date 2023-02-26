Reliance Capital’s secured lender-- Vistra ITCL has submitted before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that in the ongoing insolvency process of Reliance Capital, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has acted in excess of its jurisdiction at a stage where even signed plans were not placed before the lenders for consideration.

This comes after the lender had moved the appellate tribunal against the NCLT verdict staying the second auction for Reliance Capital. Last week, the NCLAT has reserved its judgement in the matter.

“NCLT has usurped the jurisdiction of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) by holding that the CoC has to vote on the ₹8,640 crore plan of Torrent and ₹8,110 crore plan of IIHL and that CoC has no jurisdiction to negotiate even on the figures.", the submission by Vistra said.

Torrent Investments and the lenders to Reliance Capital have been at loggerheads over the submission of bids for the insolvent firm. Essentially, Torrent had submitted a bid of ₹8,640 while Hinduja group submitted a revised offer of ₹9000 crore which led to dispute between the two.

The lenders however, in an attempt for achieving maximum value for the bankrupt firm said that both the bids were sub-optimal in nature and were below the liquidation value of the company.

The lender further added that NCLT has not even looked at these plans and there is no ₹8,110 crore plan of IIHL and NCLT has substituted its opinion for that of CoC, which is not permissible under the IBC.

On February 2, the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ruled against holding a fresh round of auction for the takeover of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital (RCap) and said the challenge mechanism for financial bids has already concluded.

It upheld the plea by Torrent Investments challenging bankers' decision to go for the second round of auctions in pursuit of higher value for the bankrupt company. NCLT in its order said the bench allows Torrent Investments' application and declared that the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on December 21, 2022, with the bid of the applicant at ₹8,640 crore being the highest.