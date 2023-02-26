NCLT exceeded its jurisdiction in RCap insolvency matter: Vistra ITCL
- This comes after the lender had moved the appellate tribunal against the NCLT verdict staying the second auction for Reliance Capital
Reliance Capital’s secured lender-- Vistra ITCL has submitted before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that in the ongoing insolvency process of Reliance Capital, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has acted in excess of its jurisdiction at a stage where even signed plans were not placed before the lenders for consideration.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×