NCLT exceeds brief in RCap insolvency: Vistra ITCL
Mumbai: Vistra ITCL, Reliance Capital’s secured lender, has submitted to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the NCLT has acted beyond its jurisdiction at a stage where even signed plans have not been presented to lenders for consideration in the ongoing insolvency process of Reliance Capital.
