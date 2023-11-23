BREAKING NEWS
NCLT extends Go First's moratorium period, seeks action plan
The NCLT has extended Go First's moratorium period by 90 days and requires the airline to submit an action plan within this timeframe.
The NCLT has extended Go First's moratorium period by 90 days, instructing the airline to provide an action plan within this timeframe. Failure to complete the resolution process in this 90 day period will prompt the tribunal to initiate the liquidation of the company.
