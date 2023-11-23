Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  NCLT extends Go First's moratorium period, seeks action plan
BREAKING NEWS

NCLT extends Go First's moratorium period, seeks action plan

Livemint

The NCLT has extended Go First's moratorium period by 90 days and requires the airline to submit an action plan within this timeframe.

Mint Image

The NCLT has extended Go First's moratorium period by 90 days, instructing the airline to provide an action plan within this timeframe. Failure to complete the resolution process in this 90 day period will prompt the tribunal to initiate the liquidation of the company.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.