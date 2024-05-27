NCLT gives Dunzo two weeks to settle dues with Betterplace Safety Solutions
Summary
- One of Dunzo’s operational creditors, Betterplace filed an insolvency application against the company under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in February.
The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd two weeks to negotiate a settlement with Betterplace Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd after it defaulted on payments. The extension is aimed at preventing new insolvency proceedings against the struggling firm.