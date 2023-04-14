NCLT grants 90 days extension to Future Retail for concluding insolvency2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:20 PM IST
- Last week, Future Reatil Ltd informed that they have received an Expression of Interest (EoI) from 49 players, including Reliance Retail, Jindal Power Ltd and Adani Group for acquiring the assets of the company.
Future Retail Ltd (FRL) was granted an extension of 90 days for concluding the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
