Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  NCLT grants more time to FRL to reply to BOI plea

NCLT grants more time to FRL to reply to BOI plea

BOI filed the plea before the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against FRL. Mint 
2 min read . 02:02 AM IST Priyanka Gawande

  • The tribunal had granted a week to FRL to file its response in the matter, but the firm sought more time to for reply

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday granted more time to Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to file its response to a Bank of India petition seeking to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against the company for defaulting on loans.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday granted more time to Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to file its response to a Bank of India petition seeking to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against the company for defaulting on loans.

Bank of India, the lead banker of the consortium of lenders to the retailer, filed the petition before the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against FRL on 14 April. The tribunal had granted a week to FRL to file its response in the matter. However, the company again sought time to file its response, which the tribunal granted.

Bank of India, the lead banker of the consortium of lenders to the retailer, filed the petition before the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against FRL on 14 April. The tribunal had granted a week to FRL to file its response in the matter. However, the company again sought time to file its response, which the tribunal granted.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Shyam Kapadia, the counsel representing FRL, told the court that the delay in filing the reply was because some directors and key personnel of the company had stepped down, and some of their terms had expired. He argued that there was no ‘urgency’ in the case that required the right to file a reply to be taken away. “Nothing significant will happen in a week," Kapadia argued.

Opposing Kapadia’s request, Ravi Kadam, senior counsel for Bank of India, said there was an overwhelming need to appoint an interim resolution professional and admit the bank’s petition against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. He added that FRL had earlier agreed to file its reply within a week’s time.

Kadam informed the court that the company had a huge debt of over 15,000 crore, including a large amount of public money.

He said that the stepping down of the company’s key officials was all the more reason for the petition to be expeditiously admitted by the court.

Amazon moved an intervention application asking the court to make it a party to the matter. The online retailer alleged that banks colluded with FRL to obstruct and deny Amazon of its rights.

On 10 May, in its letter to the Reserve Bank of India, the US e-commerce giant said that It is the duty of banks in India, more specifically, public sector banks, to ensure compliance with fiduciary duty towards the public. However, lender banks of FRL have acted in a completely irresponsible and collusive’ manner despite having knowledge of FRL’s illegal actions. Thus, the present letter is being issued requesting for a forensic investigation to be carried out with respect to these collusive actions of FRL and all its lender banks," Amazon said.