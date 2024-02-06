NCLT issues notice on Zee's plea seeking implementation of merger with Sony

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday issued notice on a petition filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) which is seeking implementation of its proposed merger with television giant Sony. The legal team of the ZEEL submitted that since the NCLT approved the merger, the tribunal must entertain the petition to enforce the merger.

After listening to the submissions, the NCLT posted the matter for 12 March and asked Sony to file its response within two weeks.

The development came a day after the Singapore International Arbitration Centre denied interim relief to Sony, which requested to stop Zee from approaching NCLT. The emergency arbitrator in Singapore has granted Zee permission to pursue legal action against Sony's Indian subsidiaries, Culver Max Entertainment Pvt and Bangla Entertainment Pvt, within the Indian company court.

This decision, as disclosed in a filing by Zee, enables the company to seek enforcement of the merger proposal among the entities, a step that Sony tried to obstruct through an urgent request made to the Singapore arbitrator.

"We are disappointed in the decision by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). This decision is only a procedural one, ruling only as to whether Zee Entertainment would be permitted to pursue its application with the NCLT," Sony Pictures Entertainment in a statement.

"We will continue to vigorously arbitrate the matter in Singapore in front of a full SIAC tribunal and pursue SPNI's right to terminate the merger agreement and seek a termination fee and other remedies. We remain confident in the merits of our position in both Singapore and India," it added.

Sony-Zee merger

Last month, Sony terminated its agreement with ZEEL to merge its two Indian entities, Culver Max Entertainment (formerly known as Sony Pictures Network India) and BEPL, with the Indian media giant. Sony Group Corporation (SGC) asserted that ZEEL did not fulfill the merger prerequisites and commenced arbitration proceedings before SIAC, seeking a termination fee of USD 90 million (approximately ₹748.5 crore).

