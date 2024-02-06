NCLT issues notice on Zee's plea seeking implementation of merger with Sony
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday issued notice on a petition filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) which is seeking implementation of its proposed merger with television giant Sony. The legal team of the ZEEL submitted that since the NCLT approved the merger, the tribunal must entertain the petition to enforce the merger.