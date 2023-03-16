NCLT lets IPRS withdraw its insolvency plea against ZEE2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:48 AM IST
The media firm on Thursday informed the exchanges that Zee and IPRS have amicably settled all the disputes and claims between the two
MUMBAI : The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), an operational creditor of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, to withdraw its insolvency petition. The move will bring the company a step closer to its merger with a Sony Group entity for creating a $10-billion media platform.
