Home / Companies / News /  NCLT lets IPRS withdraw its insolvency plea against ZEE
Back

MUMBAI : The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), an operational creditor of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, to withdraw its insolvency petition. The move will bring the company a step closer to its merger with a Sony Group entity for creating a $10-billion media platform.

“In view of the settlement agreement entered between the parties wherein the corporate debtor ( ZEE) has agreed to pay the due amount payable to the operational creditor, in this case IPRS, permission is granted and the company petition is disposed of as withdrawn," said NCLT’s Mumbai bench headed by Justice H.V. Subba Rao.

In January, IPRS moved the NCLT against ZEE claiming a default of 211.41 crore.

The media firm on Thursday informed the exchanges that Zee and IPRS have amicably settled all the disputes and claims between the two.

Two more insolvency cases are pending against ZEE, one by IndusInd Bank Ltd and the other by Axis Finance Ltd.

On 22 February, the NCLT admitted an insolvency petition against ZEE by IndusInd under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). However, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ( NCLAT) granted relief against the NCLT order to the media company led by managing director and chief executive Puneet Goenka.

Bloomberg reported that ZEE is also reaching a settlement agreement with IndusInd Bank and the lender may withdraw its petition, but this could not be independently verified till press time.

ZEE entered into a definitive agreement with Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India) to merge the operations of the two firms. The settlement of the cases is expected to speed up the merger.

Zee has agreed to repay the dues of about 83. 7crore owed to IndusInd Bank, as it seeks to resolve insolvency proceedings initiated against it by the Mumbai-based bank, Bloomberg reported.

The settlement could happen as early as Friday and the bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings against the media company, it added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout