NCLT lists Byju's vs BCCI case for March 20, order likely next week

The NCLT Bengaluru bench is also likely to pronounce an order on the BCCI's insolvency petition against Byju's next week after arguments conclude.

The National Company Law Tribunal's Bengaluru bench has listed the Byju's Vs BCCI case for hearing on March 20 next, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Issue The BCCI in September applied to the Bengaluru bench of NCLT against Think & Learn Pvt Ltd which operates Byju's for defaulting on dues of close to ₹160 crore. The case pertains to the dispute around the sponsorship rights of the Indian cricket team's jerseys.

It was on November 15 that the bankruptcy tribunal registered the matter for further hearing, according to the latest details available on their website.

Later on November 28, the ed-tech firm said it is in talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to settle a pending insolvency matter filed against it in Bengaluru NCLT.

"We are in discussions with the BCCI to settle the matter and we hope to achieve that soon," a Byju's spokesperson had said without divulging any details.

To be sure, the ed-tech firm has been a partner of the Indian cricket team since 2019, with its branding featured on the front of the team’s jersey.

In June last year, Byju’s extended its sponsorship rights with the BCCI till November 2023.

The ed-tech firm had asked the board to encash ₹140 crore bank guarantee, while the remaining ₹160 crore was to be paid in instalments.

Other Legal Troubles The future of Byju's hangs in the balance as the Karnataka High Court prepares to hear arguments on March 13 regarding a potentially disruptive investor revolt. The court will determine the validity of any resolutions passed during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held by Think and Learn on February 23.

The controversy stemmed from an EGM held on February 23 by Think and Learn. Major investors, reportedly holding over 32 percent stake in the company, voted on resolutions seeking the removal of founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and his family members from the board. This move was allegedly prompted by concerns over "mismanagement and failures."

However, Byju's challenged the validity of the EGM and the resolutions passed. The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order, effectively putting the investor actions on hold until the final hearing scheduled for March 13. This hearing will determine whether the resolutions passed at the EGM will be implemented.

