NCLT Mumbai approves sale of Reliance Communications' real estate assets, shares
The NCLT order, dated December 7, explicitly stated that the resolution professional is authorised to sell the company's assets after submitting the resolution plan for tribunal approval.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has given the green light for the sale of specific real estate properties belonging to telecom giant Reliance Communications (RCom), as stated in a regulatory filing on December 13.
