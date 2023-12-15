NCLT Mumbai approves sale of Reliance Communications' real estate assets, shares

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has given the green light for the sale of specific real estate properties belonging to telecom giant Reliance Communications (RCom), as stated in a regulatory filing on December 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The filing, accompanied by an order from NCLT Mumbai's bench, pertains to an application made by the resolution professional of RCom. The request sought the NCLT's endorsement to proceed with the sale of certain unencumbered assets owned by the company.

Approval Granted for Asset Sale The NCLT order, dated December 7, explicitly stated that the resolution professional is authorised to sell the company's assets, as described in the application, under Regulation 29 of the CIRP Regulations, after submitting the resolution plan for tribunal approval.

According to the tribunal's directive, the resolution professional is permitted to initiate the sale of the Corporate Debtor's assets as per Regulation 29 of the CIRP Regulations. The proceeds from this sale will be considered unencumbered assets of the Corporate Debtor and shall be distributed during the execution of the approved resolution plan or during liquidation, based on the circumstances.

Assets Slated for Sale The identified assets slated for sale encompass various properties, notably the Chennai Haddow Office comprising land and building, a land parcel spanning approximately 3.44 acres in Ambattur, Chennai, 871.1 square metres of land in Pune, an office space located in Bhubaneswar, investments in shares of Campion Properties, and holdings in shares of Reliance Realty.

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group Sees Change Earlier in June, the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group appointed Parul Sharma as the group president, effective 20 June. Sharma comes with a wealth of experience as a communications strategist.

Sharma had led the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch-owned Star India for 15 years, including the group's corporate image, publicity, and relationships. Before that, she was with the German broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’, based in Cologne. For her current stint, Sharma is based in New Delhi.

