Business News/ Companies / News/  NCLT nixes Torrent plea over RCap resolution approval

NCLT nixes Torrent plea over RCap resolution approval

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:13 AM IST Priyanka Gawande

Torrent, in its plea, sought the tribunal’s intervention to keep RCap’s resolution plan in abeyance till the final order

The NCLT must now approve the Hindujas’ resolution plan, to complete the process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday rejected Torrent Investments’ plea seeking to put on hold approval of Reliance Capital’s resolution plan till the Supreme Court passed a final order.

In April, the Hinduja Group emerged as the sole bidder for turning around the debt-laden firm, after the lenders completed the extended challenge process. The NCLT must now approve the Hindujas’ resolution plan, to complete the process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Torrent, in its plea, sought the tribunal’s intervention to keep RCap’s resolution plan in abeyance till the final order. It also urged the NCLT to direct Hinduja Group-owned IndusInd International Holdings, the administrator of Reliance Capital, and the committee of creditors, not to undertake any further action on concluding the resolution process.

“With respect to the apex court’s order of March, it is an undisputed fact that the applicant (Torrent) has not participated in the extended challenge mechanism nor has it submitted a resolution plan," an NCLT bench comprising justices Virendrasingh Bisht and Prabhat Kumar said.

Last December, Torrent was one of the highest bidders with a bid of 8,640 crore for RCap, but IndusInd soon submitted a revised bid of 9,000 crore, leading to a dispute between these bidders. While rejecting its plea, the NCLT said the apex court did not grant a stay on the proceedings at the tribunal, while the lenders argued that pendency of the plan is resulting in a weekly loss of 42 crore.

After this, the CoC decided to propose an extended challenge mechanism. Torrent’s argument and the reason for its legal challenge was that if timelines were not adhered to in the IBC process, it could hamper the sanctity of the very process.

In March, the Supreme Court observed that the parties may participate in the proceedings without prejudice to their rights and contention. Earlier around the same time, the NCLAT had allowed lenders’ plea to hold a second challenge mechanism to get a fair recovery, following which Torrent moved the Supreme Court.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 12:44 AM IST
