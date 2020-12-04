NCLT okays Jio’s proposal for Reliance Infratel

While the NCLT approval paves the way for the sale of physical assets of RCom, legal clarity is awaited on sale of spectrum airwaves under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). After the top court asked the Centre in August how it plans to recover adjusted gross revenues from bankrupt telcos (such as Aircel and Videocon), DoT objected to the sale of RCom’s spectrum to UV ARC. If the resolution plan by UV ARC is approved, DoT will recover little as under IBC, entities like DoT are operational creditors, second in line for dues after financial creditors.