NCLT okays transfer of Jet’s ownership to Jalan-Kalrock3 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The Mumbai bench of NCLT approved the transfer of ownership of bankrupt Jet Airways to the winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium
The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday approved the transfer of ownership of bankrupt Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium.