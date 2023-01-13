NCLT okays transfer of Jet’s ownership to Jalan-Kalrock

Jet Airways leased the Airbus A330 to Etihad Airways, which later subleased it to Air Serbia. The rental income from this aircraft has become one of the key points of contention between both parties, with the lenders offering the view that the distribution of the rental income should be among financial creditors, whereas the winning bidder has argued that this instead should cater to the working capital of the airline, the second person said. The rental income for this aircraft stood at ₹180 crore between January 2021 and August 2022, amounting to over ₹6 crore per month.