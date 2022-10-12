NCLT okays Viraki consortium's plan for Himadri Foods under IBC

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
2 min read . 03:59 PM ISTPriyanka Gawande
The resolution plan submitted by the consortium is worth 35.61 crore.. Photo: iStockphoto

  • The resolution plan was submitted by the consortium comprising Viraki brothers, and was duly approved by the lenders through a majority vote of 87.15% in March this year.

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved Viraki consortium’s resolution plan to turn around the bankrupt Himadri Foods Ltd under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The resolution plan submitted by the consortium is worth 35.61 crore.

The resolution plan was submitted by a consortium comprising Viraki brothers, Dipen Shah and Anish Shah, which was duly approved by the lenders through a majority vote of 87.15% in March this year.

A bench led by Justice Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh and Justice Shyam Babu Gautam said “The resolution plan submitted by Viraki Consortiumis hereby approved," adding that a three-member committee should be constituted for the same. 

The committee shall consist of one representative of the resolution applicant, one representative of lender along with resolution professional (monitoring agent) for overseeing the implementation of the resolution plan, the bench said.

On 9 December 2020, Pantaaleon Packaging LLP, an operational creditor had moved the NCLT wherein it filed an insolvency application to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process against the spice maker. The application was allowed by the tribunal and Ramchandra Dallaram Choudhary was appointed as the interim resolution professional.

Consequent to receiving claims from the creditors, the IRP constituted the Committee of Creditors (CoC) which approved Hari Kishan Bhoklay as the resolution professional. The resolution professional then invited expressions of interest to revive the company.

In fact, the resolution professional had informed the tribunal that the resolution plan was not in contravention of any provision of law. He also informed the court that a direct deposit worth 1.78 crore was submitted by the resolution applicant, Viraki Consortium as a part of the CIRP cost.

The aggregate of the average of Fair Value of all the assets is 32. 44 crore and that of the liquidation value of all the assets is 24.72 crore, the bench observed.

“Therefore one of the justifications for approval of this resolution plan is that the amount proposed under the plan is higher than liquidation value of the Corporate Debtor," the tribunal held.

